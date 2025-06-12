Letters

READER LETTER | Malatsi's policy favours Starlink

By READER LETTER - 12 June 2025 - 14:05
Communications & digital technologies minister Solly Malatsi
Image: LUBABALO LESOLLE/GALLO IMAGES

Minister of communications and digital technologies Solly Malatsi knows that multinationals prohibited from selling equity by global practice qualify for the recognition of equity equivalent contributions to make up for the sale of assets.

Malatsi also knows that the department of trade, industry and competition is the custodian of policy which drives the wheels of these contributions for such entities to fulfil key priorities of B-BBEE Strangely, Malatsi chooses to reinvent the wheel.

Ideally, Starlink would apply for exemption if it’s unable to sell 30% stake to a broad-based group of black investors.

Thereby append a programme, outlining how it would contribute towards building a competitive and sustainable black-owned satellite service ecosystem. It stands to reason that Malatsi is manoeuvring preferential mechanisms to waive Starlink’s obligation through a pointless policy directive. – Morgan Phaahla, Ekurhuleni  

