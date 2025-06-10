Ever since consumers have become more active and present online, it has accelerated the exposure of their data, opening the floodgates for them to be spammed with frequent calls and SMSs, to a point where the Protection of Personal Information Act had to be amended in 2021 to protect consumers.
However, since then, the legislative loopholes in the act enabled marketers to increase the number of times they contact consumers, because few to no companies were reported and fined.
This became so prevalent that new regulations that came into effect in April now make direct marketing significantly more challenging for marketers using traditional methods. But with WhatsApp smartbots, businesses are now experiencing 60-70% retention of leads, demonstrating how the platform has become the new digital marketing place solution.
Through a strategic alliance with various banks, the credit score company’s chatbot can be leveraged to send different customers their credit score and provide them with carousel recommendations of various credit card products that are tailored to each potential customer’s score.
The credit score company can then receive a commission for each successful sale. It will be up to each customer to click on the product options and then be referred to the relevant bank’s WhatsApp smartbot for further engagement. – Jonathan Elcock, CEO at Rather.chat
READER LETTER | Smartbots are marketing new ace
Image: 123RF / POP NUKOONRAT
Ever since consumers have become more active and present online, it has accelerated the exposure of their data, opening the floodgates for them to be spammed with frequent calls and SMSs, to a point where the Protection of Personal Information Act had to be amended in 2021 to protect consumers.
However, since then, the legislative loopholes in the act enabled marketers to increase the number of times they contact consumers, because few to no companies were reported and fined.
This became so prevalent that new regulations that came into effect in April now make direct marketing significantly more challenging for marketers using traditional methods. But with WhatsApp smartbots, businesses are now experiencing 60-70% retention of leads, demonstrating how the platform has become the new digital marketing place solution.
Through a strategic alliance with various banks, the credit score company’s chatbot can be leveraged to send different customers their credit score and provide them with carousel recommendations of various credit card products that are tailored to each potential customer’s score.
The credit score company can then receive a commission for each successful sale. It will be up to each customer to click on the product options and then be referred to the relevant bank’s WhatsApp smartbot for further engagement. – Jonathan Elcock, CEO at Rather.chat
OPINION | AI cannot replace leaders, but can expand their thinking
READER LETTER | SA can’t afford to miss Gen AI boat
OPINION | SMEs must use AI to bolster competitiveness, reduce costs
OPINION | Beware of becoming a for online scams this Easter holidays
OPINION | AI should be part of curriculum to lift SA into digital future
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos