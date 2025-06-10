Letters

READER LETTER | Smartbots are marketing new ace

By READER LETTER - 10 June 2025 - 14:23
This became so prevalent that new regulations that came into effect in April now make direct marketing significantly more challenging for marketers using traditional methods
This became so prevalent that new regulations that came into effect in April now make direct marketing significantly more challenging for marketers using traditional methods
Image: 123RF / POP NUKOONRAT

Ever since consumers have become more active and present online, it has accelerated the exposure of their data, opening the floodgates for them to be spammed with frequent calls and SMSs, to a point where the Protection of Personal Information Act had to be amended in 2021 to protect consumers.

However, since then, the legislative loopholes in the act enabled marketers to increase the number of times they contact consumers, because few to no companies were reported and fined.

This became so prevalent that new regulations that came into effect in April now make direct marketing significantly more challenging for marketers using traditional methods. But with WhatsApp smartbots, businesses are now experiencing 60-70% retention of leads, demonstrating how the platform has become the new digital marketing place solution.

Through a strategic alliance with various banks, the credit score company’s chatbot can be leveraged to send different customers their credit score and provide them with carousel recommendations of various credit card products that are tailored to each potential customer’s score.

The credit score company can then receive a commission for each successful sale. It will be up to each customer to click on the product options and then be referred to the relevant bank’s WhatsApp smartbot for further engagement. – Jonathan Elcock, CEO at Rather.chat

OPINION | AI cannot replace leaders, but can expand their thinking

School principals require support in real time and AI can make this possible. AI tools sharpen their thinking and strengthen their leadership ...
Opinion
3 weeks ago

READER LETTER | SA can’t afford to miss Gen AI boat

SA can become a global centre of excellence in Gen AI talent where jobs, investment, and a future of significance are bright for the next generation.
Opinion
1 month ago

OPINION | SMEs must use AI to bolster competitiveness, reduce costs

A study by the Durban University of Technology emphasises that AI adoption by South African manufacturing SMEs is low, limiting their innovation and ...
Opinion
1 month ago

OPINION | Beware of becoming a for online scams this Easter holidays

Scammers are taking advantage of unsuspecting investors by promoting fake online trading platforms and offering unrealistic returns on investments.
Opinion
1 month ago

OPINION | AI should be part of curriculum to lift SA into digital future

With rapid advances in technological development transforming industries and permeating every facet of our lives, there are mounting calls for ...
Opinion
3 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Tshivenda-English dictionary opens up world of words
Six family members die in Ekurhuleni fire