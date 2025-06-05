Sowetan reports that the Gauteng department of education abandoned bills for schools in poor areas. The schools in townships need proper management with competent educators. Do the citizens of SA understand what it takes to build a better country?
How can a country with world-class universities fail to eradicate potholes, pit toilets, apartheid hostels, illegal electrical connections and water shortages? Perennially, SA universities produce graduates who remain in permanent unemployment, despite being empowered to provide solutions.
Our population is estimated at 64,6-million but the government is proud that 28-million live on social grants. The country needs patriotic citizens qualified with developmental mindsets, not people with dependency syndrome.
Dalai Lama writes: “Humans' potential is the same for all. If you have willpower, then you can change anything.” South Africans around the country are going through physiological trauma due to the prevailing lawlessness, corruption, lack of quality service delivery and the forever rising cost of living.
Patriotic citizens should contribute pragmatic ideas on how to solve the country's problems and politicians should listen. We have people with superb minds. – Jerry Tsie, Pretoria
READER LETTER | SA has great minds to solve problems
Image: 123RF/Iuliia Mikhalitskaia
