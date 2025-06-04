A very big thank you to the DA for joining and being an active member of the GNU. The ANC government had been asleep for 30 years, with the party failing to restrain its thieving members.
Apart from a desire for a clean government, as is the case in the DA-led Western Cape, according to the latest auditor-general report on municipal finances, we wish to see an end to the tender system.
The tenders have given us shoddy workmanship in public projects, leaving us with potholed roads, shabby RDP houses and leaking waterworks plants. My other wish is to see the councillors work more in their wards than at the offices, so that the public they serve knows them.
What's the point of being a community representative in the council when the residents do not know you or how to reach you?
The ANC had the power to change all these problems on their own, but now they have to do it under the DA's watch. – HP Zondo, Reitz
READER LETTER | It's good DA is committed to GNU
Image: Gallo Images
A very big thank you to the DA for joining and being an active member of the GNU. The ANC government had been asleep for 30 years, with the party failing to restrain its thieving members.
Apart from a desire for a clean government, as is the case in the DA-led Western Cape, according to the latest auditor-general report on municipal finances, we wish to see an end to the tender system.
The tenders have given us shoddy workmanship in public projects, leaving us with potholed roads, shabby RDP houses and leaking waterworks plants. My other wish is to see the councillors work more in their wards than at the offices, so that the public they serve knows them.
What's the point of being a community representative in the council when the residents do not know you or how to reach you?
The ANC had the power to change all these problems on their own, but now they have to do it under the DA's watch. – HP Zondo, Reitz
SIBONGAKONKE SHOBA | DA legal action against equity laws is meant to protect its main constituency —the white voters
READER LETTER | Don't sack DA ministers from GNU
Court orders VAT hike suspended
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos