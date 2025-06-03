Excellent customer service is the hallmark of a successful business. It helps grow revenue, maintain customer loyalty and improve the overall business strategy. Ultimately, it serves as a key differentiator, setting a business apart from its competitors.
A HubSpot Research study found that 68% of customers are willing to pay higher prices for products and services if the brand offers superior customer service. On the other hand, poor customer care drives them away.
According to Khoros' research, a staggering 65% of customers have defected to rival brands due to unsatisfactory service. Thus, businesses should prioritise investing in enhanced customer service through on-the-job training, achieved by conducting regular workshops and coaching sessions.
Additionally, businesses should establish robust feedback mechanisms by implementing regular customer surveys to gain a deeper understanding of customer needs and preferences. Furthermore, employees who go the extra mile in serving customers should be awarded certificates of excellence. This esteemed recognition will further motivate them by instilling a sense of pride and ownership. – Lebohang Majara, founder of Majara Media Monitoring
READER LETTER | Customer care grows businesses
Image: DEON RAATH/RAPPORT/GALLO IMAGES
