The Gauteng department of education has constantly failed in its mandate to provide effective oversight and support for Early Childhood Development (ECD) centres in line with Section 94 of the Children’s Act (2005).
A glaring example is the unresolved impasse over the Bantu Bonke ECD Centre in Vereeniging, where more than 100 children have been denied access due to bureaucratic confusion between the department and the department of social development regarding the facility's transfer and ownership.
The DA Gauteng demands that the department prioritise universal access to ECD programmes by ensuring that proper facilities are available to all children, particularly in disadvantaged and impoverished communities. – Sergio Dos Santos MPL, DA Gauteng shadow MEC for education
READER LETTER | Lack of support leaves children vulnerable
