As we observe Child Protection Week, ending on Sunday, we cannot remain silent about the revelations of sexual offenders in Gauteng schools. Section 28 of the constitution guarantees every child the right to protection from maltreatment, neglect, abuse, or degradation, which has been disregarded by the Gauteng department of education.
In reply to the DA’s question in the Gauteng provincial legislature, education MEC Matome Chiloane revealed that 12 teachers with criminal records for sexual offences were currently employed, with seven at primary school level and five at special schools. Furthermore, Chiloane revealed that only 9% of employees had been vetted against the Child Protection Register and the National Register for Sex Offenders. He revealed that the scholar transport drivers were also not vetted, putting the lives of children at risk.
A school should be a safe place where children are free to learn, and teachers hold immense responsibility for ensuring this experience. The DA demands that Chiloane strengthen the vetting system against the Child Protection Register and the National Register for Sex Offenders and ensure that vetting takes place periodically. – Michael Waters, DA Gauteng spokesperson for education
READER LETTER | Strenghten school vetting system to protect kids
Image: 123rf
As we observe Child Protection Week, ending on Sunday, we cannot remain silent about the revelations of sexual offenders in Gauteng schools. Section 28 of the constitution guarantees every child the right to protection from maltreatment, neglect, abuse, or degradation, which has been disregarded by the Gauteng department of education.
In reply to the DA’s question in the Gauteng provincial legislature, education MEC Matome Chiloane revealed that 12 teachers with criminal records for sexual offences were currently employed, with seven at primary school level and five at special schools. Furthermore, Chiloane revealed that only 9% of employees had been vetted against the Child Protection Register and the National Register for Sex Offenders. He revealed that the scholar transport drivers were also not vetted, putting the lives of children at risk.
A school should be a safe place where children are free to learn, and teachers hold immense responsibility for ensuring this experience. The DA demands that Chiloane strengthen the vetting system against the Child Protection Register and the National Register for Sex Offenders and ensure that vetting takes place periodically. – Michael Waters, DA Gauteng spokesperson for education
KZN education department promises to finalise probe into 'problem' principal
WATCH | At only 17, brainy Hazel bags her first degree
Mpumalanga matric pupil fatally stabbed, six youths arrested
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos