There is a disturbing trend of our lawyers stealing clients' funds, many of which have been RAF payouts for road accidents, successful medical negligence claims, deceased estates settlements and trust accounts. Why has this become so common?
Why would such a respected profession have so many unscrupulous people who are prepared to risk being struck off the roll after acquiring such an important academic qualification? Is there too much pressure on all lawyers to be seen to be successful by society, which has the effect of driving them to embark on an irresponsible buying spree of luxury cars? They also apply for huge credit account facilities, which they fail to service, as they also chase expensive property in gated upmarket estates. This reckless behaviour makes it difficult to trust these lawyers' ethics. Our lawyers must resist the temptation of misconduct, all for the sake of being seen living the high life. – Cometh Dube-Makholwa, Midrand
READER LETTER | It's getting hard to trust lawyers
Image: 123RF/Evgenyi Lastochkin
