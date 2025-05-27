Letters

READER LETTER | Mismanagement ruining SA

By READER LETTER - 27 May 2025 - 14:20
President Cyril Ramaphosa meets with US president Donald Trump at the White House in Washington.
President Cyril Ramaphosa meets with US president Donald Trump at the White House in Washington.
Image: GCIS

President Cyril Ramaphosa and his delegation to Washington demonstrated how thirsty they are for foreign investment, yet minerals are below their feet. Unfortunately, if you don't understand your strength, your opponent's weakness glitters hope to fool's eyes. Plentiful resources don't guarantee astute leadership.

SA, with all its minerals and being showered with high accolades as the best country in Africa, has a high unemployment rate and begs Trump for investment. Ramaphosa's strategic supporter in Cosatu president, Zingizwa Losi, pointed to high unemployment as the source of crime in SA. But she omitted the mismanagement of the country's resources and the weakened law enforcement. Astute leaders don't play the White House game by using poverty as a pin code to access wealth. I wish Losi could have borrowed from Dale Carnegie's book How to Win Friends and Influence People before her comments in the Oval Office. – Jerry Tsie, Pretoria 

OPINION | Now up to Ramaphosa to hold his ground after outfoxing the 'Boss'

Skilled in brinkmanship, the US president knows well that applying pressure — economically, diplomatically or rhetorically — can yield results
Opinion
2 days ago

S'THEMBISO MSOMI | Trump and the far-right movement mustn't derail SA's nation-building project meant to break racist past

It has been encouraging to see South Africans from all walks of life and different political persuasions coming out to state categorically that ...
Opinion
2 days ago

OPINION | Will the emerging world order mark a turning point for Africa to claim its rightful place?

Prof Mpumelelo E Ncube says a decisive turning point towards African renaissance and global relevance lies in choices the continent’s leaders make ...
Opinion
23 hours ago

SOWETAN SAYS | SA can't compromise its own policies

Communications minister Solly Malatsi will find it tough convincing the nation that his policy directive, which seeks to relax BEE requirements in ...
Opinion
2 days ago

SIBONGAKONKE SHOBA | Ramaphosa's masterful performance at Oval Office outmanoeuvred Trump

It’s a pity that by law Cyril Ramaphosa does not qualify to be considered for another term as our president, but I suppose the least we can do when ...
Opinion
5 days ago

OPINION | Trump's Afrikaners are not refugees but a group of opportunists who left to reject a new SA

The Trump administration knows perfectly well this claim is a complete fabrication. As President Cyril Ramaphosa and his government have pointed out, ...
Opinion
6 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Six family members die in Ekurhuleni fire
Hostel land sale anger costs two lives