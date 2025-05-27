President Cyril Ramaphosa and his delegation to Washington demonstrated how thirsty they are for foreign investment, yet minerals are below their feet. Unfortunately, if you don't understand your strength, your opponent's weakness glitters hope to fool's eyes. Plentiful resources don't guarantee astute leadership.
SA, with all its minerals and being showered with high accolades as the best country in Africa, has a high unemployment rate and begs Trump for investment. Ramaphosa's strategic supporter in Cosatu president, Zingizwa Losi, pointed to high unemployment as the source of crime in SA. But she omitted the mismanagement of the country's resources and the weakened law enforcement. Astute leaders don't play the White House game by using poverty as a pin code to access wealth. I wish Losi could have borrowed from Dale Carnegie's book How to Win Friends and Influence People before her comments in the Oval Office. – Jerry Tsie, Pretoria
READER LETTER | Mismanagement ruining SA
Image: GCIS
