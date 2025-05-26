Please afford me the opportunity to sing the praises of Tshwane mayor Dr Nasiphi Moya. She is a breath of fresh air for the capital city, very much involved in changing the outlook of the metro, not only in words but by actions. Moya has shown no reluctance to roll up her sleeves and get her hands dirty in the process of cleaning up the city and winning back the hijacked buildings.
She is eloquent and articulate and knows her subject matter. Please, Joburg, wake up and emulate the rose of Tshwane. Stop this nonsense of motions of no-confidence in the council chambers and focus on delivering services to your residents. Clean up your act.
Let's give praise where its due. Good luck Nasiphi. – Sfanele Booi, Joburg
READER LETTER | Tshwane mayor on right track
Image: Kabelo Mokoena
