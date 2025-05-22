Bitcoin has again passed $100,000 (about R1,791,540), but is it worth a single cent? As I sit reading about the value of Bitcoin, I see favourable predictions for its future, but I still can't use it to pay for the coffee I am slowly drinking.
The article does contain warning about the volatility of cryptocurrency in general but doesn't place too much emphasis on it being just a piece of fiction, a computer's algorithm pulling in so many hopeful followers.
Like most retired baby boomers, I have some money available to invest, but I am more likely to put that into the stock market, another often volatile investment, but one based on companies that make or lose real currencies. I also pay for proper financial advice, and Bitcoin has never been suggested.
It might be the grumpiness of old age, but I am not going near cryptocurrency out of common sense and fear and only laugh at the idea of paying for a meme, including those from President Donald Trump. It's like a balloon, it doesn't matter whether it's a big or small balloon, apart from appearances, as it's still just full of hot air.
Dennis Fitzgerald, Australia
READER LETTER | Is bitcoin's value rise for real?
