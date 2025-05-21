Letters

READER LETTER | Cyril failing to keep order in government

By READER LETTER - 21 May 2025 - 14:30
President Cyril Ramaphosa \
President Cyril Ramaphosa \
Image: Werner Hills

The ANC-led government works in silos. Every coalition partner is jostling for a prime slot to win the forthcoming elections after the final dissolution of their marriage of convenience in 2029.

At a normal workplace where we workers are employed, the CEO orders us as subordinates to oblige. Failure to adhere to our job descriptions, which is called insubordination, may lead to even instant dismissal. But an employee, basic education minister Siviwe Gwarube, failed to report for duty at the signing of the Bela Act. No action was taken against her, it was business as usual.

Recently, home affairs minister Leon Schreiber deported an alleged criminal, self-ordained pastor Timothy Omotoso, back to Nigeria. A repeat of another self-made cleric, Shepherd Bushiri, who illegally went back to his home country, Malawi. We are now spending limited resources fighting for his extradition.

CEO Cyril Ramaphosa is issuing unactioned orders in comfort at the Union Buildings. The rest of us are spectators watching the thrilling tug-of-war between the architects of the secret-deal GNU. We are sitting on the edge of our seats.

– Thami Zwane, Edenvale

READER LETTER | Humiliation awaits Ramaphosa in US

US President Donald Trump is a political street-fighter who has survived multiple scandals, including the Stormy Daniels sex scandal as well as the ...
Opinion
5 days ago

READER LETTER | ANC, GNU must get their house in order

Was the government of national unity formed in good faith or was it the ultimate betrayal of an unsuspecting nation, hoping and willing to do ...
Opinion
2 weeks ago

Ramaphosa authorises SIU to probe seven tenders in Mbombela

President Cyril Ramaphosa has signed a proclamation authorising the Special Investigating Unit to investigate allegations of maladministration in ...
News
2 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Hostel land sale anger costs two lives
Hostel land sale anger costs two lives