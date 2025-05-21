READER LETTER | Cyril failing to keep order in government

The ANC-led government works in silos. Every coalition partner is jostling for a prime slot to win the forthcoming elections after the final dissolution of their marriage of convenience in 2029.
At a normal workplace where we workers are employed, the CEO orders us as subordinates to oblige. Failure to adhere to our job descriptions, which is called insubordination, may lead to even instant dismissal. But an employee, basic education minister Siviwe Gwarube, failed to report for duty at the signing of the Bela Act. No action was taken against her, it was business as usual.
Recently, home affairs minister Leon Schreiber deported an alleged criminal, self-ordained pastor Timothy Omotoso, back to Nigeria. A repeat of another self-made cleric, Shepherd Bushiri, who illegally went back to his home country, Malawi. We are now spending limited resources fighting for his extradition.
CEO Cyril Ramaphosa is issuing unactioned orders in comfort at the Union Buildings. The rest of us are spectators watching the thrilling tug-of-war between the architects of the secret-deal GNU. We are sitting on the edge of our seats.
– Thami Zwane, Edenvale
