The #PleaseCallMe case illustrates how financial muscle can be used to hinder, disregard and undermine the country's laws. It is generally recognised that the issue has been extensively ventilated and [Nkosana] Makate has consistently come out on top with nine favourable decisions, yet the principle of res judicata [a matter judged] does not seem to be invoked.
We're sitting on the sidelines watching as time goes by, while the case seems difficult to end. My worry in all this is the social contract. How are we encouraged to obey the law when we publicly observe it being abused like this, and for so long? Makate has been in the courts for so long, a child who was in grade 1 is now in their first year at university.
We're being taken advantage of; we feel insulted and we are growing impatient with the process. Our only sin is adhering to the law. Our enemy [as the #PleaseCallMe Movement] is Vodacom and its arrogant CEO. We worked very hard and kept all our demonstrations peaceful. We raised our frustration at their premises, at the JSE and the Constitutional Court. No single incident of/or damage to property was reported. Everyone expected us to act like hooligans.
Where are the leaders of society in all this injustice against Makate? Why is he ignored like this?
LM Setoaba, convener of #PleaseCallMe Movement
READER LETTER | Please Call Me case proves financial muscle undermines justice
