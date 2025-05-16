Letters

READER LETTER | Humiliation awaits Ramaphosa in US

16 May 2025 - 13:44
President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Image: Chris McGrath

US President Donald Trump is a political street-fighter who has survived multiple scandals, including the Stormy Daniels sex scandal as well as the storming of Capitol Hill by his followers.

Trump will stop at nothing to humiliate his adversaries if the recent treatment of Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House is anything to go by. The landing of the first group of the so-called "Afrikaner refugees" in the US is now irreversible. It is now too little, too late for President Cyril Ramaphosa to try to rebut the false narrative of the ill-treatment of the Afrikaner minority group in SA.

As Ramaphosa walks into a perfect storm in the White House, he should expect the Zelensky-style treatment, which may extend to the Phala Phala saga, among others. That's Trump for you, the man who will stop at nothing to seize a perfect moment to drag Ramaphosa's name through the mud to placate his white supremacist supporters.

Nothing stops Ramaphosa from bailing out of this ill-advised and ill-fated trip. One thing is for sure, if Marco Rubio did not attend the G20 summit in SA earlier this year, in keeping with the US hardline stance against SA, Trump will not dignify SA by attending the G20 Summit at the end of the year.

Zibungela Mahlangu 

