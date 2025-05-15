SA has the distinction of being one of only 12 countries in the world where it is safe to drink tap water. However, like others across the globe, our country is grappling with the challenges of climate change, urbanisation and population growth.
Given this, the importance of effective water management has never been more pressing and important. We are therefore elated with the launch of the Process Controller Training Programme, which will ensure process controllers meet the required water and wastewater regulations.
The department of water & sanitation in the Western Cape has collaborated with the Energy and Water Sector Education and Training Authority (EWSETA) and the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), to pilot a training programme that will address a skills gap for process controllers operating the water treatment works at 21 Water Service Authorities within the province.
In the Green Drop 2022 and 2023 reports, the department found that poor performance and supervision of water treatment works are attributed to staff shortfall and lack of technical skills. To mitigate the challenge, the department DWSthen submitted funding for training of Process Controllers to EWSETA.
The water and waste water treatment works learnership will be implemented by the CSIR, and 183 process controllers will be trained. The duration of training is one year, and a qualification will be obtained according to the Recognition of Prior Learning at NQF 3 and 4 levels.
Process controllers play a vital role in ensuring that communities and the economy have access to safe, clean drinking water. However, over the years, the importance of their work has often been overlooked.
– Malusi Rayi, Western Cape department of water & sanitation
READER LETTER | WC water dept plugs skills gap
Image: 123rf/CHAYATORN LAORATTANAVECH
