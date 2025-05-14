If you don’t go for what you want, you won’t get it. A decade-long hunger and thirst therapy of Kaizer Chiefs supporters and players annexed the Nedbank Cup for the chair, Kaizer Motaung. Coach Nasreddine Nabi did little to nothing in strategising Chiefs' victory against their arch-rivals, Orlando Pirates, last Saturday.
The club was on autopilot. But their fighting and ancestral spirits prevailed. The Phefeni Glamour Boys’ nationally respected, iconic brand is too big for Nabi. He ran out of depth earlier in this PSL, evident in the yo-yo performance of his team.
To maintain his pedigree, he'd better jump ship before he’s unceremoniously pushed out. A talented chef with a few basic ingredients can turn the ordinary into the extraordinary. That’s exactly what Chiefs need for a way forward. – Thami Zwane, Edenvale
READER LETTER | Kaizer Chiefs too big for coach Nabi
Image: Darren Stewart
