Letters

READER LETTER | Kaizer Chiefs too big for coach Nabi

By READER LETTER - 14 May 2025 - 07:25
Nasreddine Nabi, head coach of Kaizer Chiefs interviewed during the Nedbank Cup, Final match between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs at Moses Mabhida Stadium on May 10, 2025 in Durban, South Africa.
Nasreddine Nabi, head coach of Kaizer Chiefs interviewed during the Nedbank Cup, Final match between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs at Moses Mabhida Stadium on May 10, 2025 in Durban, South Africa.
Image: Darren Stewart

If you don’t go for what you want, you won’t get it. A decade-long hunger and thirst therapy of Kaizer Chiefs supporters and players annexed the Nedbank Cup for the chair, Kaizer Motaung. Coach Nasreddine Nabi did little to nothing in strategising Chiefs' victory against their arch-rivals, Orlando Pirates, last Saturday.

The club was on autopilot. But their fighting and ancestral spirits prevailed. The Phefeni Glamour Boys’ nationally respected, iconic brand is too big for Nabi. He ran out of depth earlier in this PSL, evident in the yo-yo performance of his team.

To maintain his pedigree, he'd better jump ship before he’s unceremoniously pushed out. A talented chef with a few basic ingredients can turn the ordinary into the extraordinary. That’s exactly what Chiefs need for a way forward. – Thami Zwane, Edenvale

POLL | What do you think should happen to Nabi after ending Chiefs' trophy drought?

Despite leading Kaizer Chiefs to victory in the Nedbank Cup final, Nasreddine Nabi’s future with the club appears in doubt amid speculation he ...
Sport
17 hours ago

Solomons hopes Chiefs can emulate Downs, Bucs and Stellies

Kaizer Chiefs defender Dillan Solomons says they are already looking forward to competing in the CAF Confederation Cup next season, after their ...
Sport
23 hours ago

Nedbank Cup triumph will motivate us to do more – Petersen

The Glamour Boys edged Orlando Pirates 2-1 in the final at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday to finally lift a trophy. The last time Chiefs won a ...
Sport
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

The tragic end of missing Free State constables
R300 to enter SA illegally