READER LETTER | Don't ban but monitor social media
The New Zealand government is looking to ban social media access for under-16s by 2026. This will come as a great surprise for the U16s as they probably don't read newspapers often and social media sites might not publicise their own partial demise.
Several countries are working on restricting access to social media, but with little success so far. Banning anything is difficult given the freedoms most countries promote and protect. Banning social media will be more difficult, given some, probably most, will lie or cheat to maintain their youthful drug of addiction, likes and followers. Any technological bypass will be sent around the world before their parents can finish a nice cup of tea.
Social media, once the realm of cat videos and family photos, has broadened to include dangerous Instagram challenges and videos of the consequences. It has great potential, as did nuclear power, though the ex-citizens of Chernobyl in Ukraine might see a different future.
Rather than ban, governments should monitor, clean and promote the positive and punish the negative. – Dennis Fitzgerald
