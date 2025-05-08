As SA faces compounding economic and political pressures, it’s tempting for government and business leaders to remain stuck in problem-solving mode: plugging holes, managing crises and chasing short-term stability. But if we expect to create long-term growth, we must urgently shift focus to the future of skills, jobs and global competitiveness.
It's now clear that Generative AI (Gen AI) is not just another tech buzzword. It’s a transformative force reshaping industries and redefining productivity worldwide. And while other countries are investing in infrastructure and skills to harness this power, SA and her people risk being left behind unless we act decisively now.
The opportunity is real. South African professionals are digitally savvy, creative and globally competitive and, when empowered by Gen AI, are standout successes. Recent research from the IMD Business School, published in the Harvard Business Review, found that South Africans using Gen AI delivered up to 40% more value for money than their US counterparts. Our time zone, language fluency and cost advantage make us a natural hub for Global Business Services (GBS).
But potential alone is not enough. We need a national strategy and relentless bias for action that strengthens digital infrastructure, expands cloud and broadband access and invests in AI literacy and future-fit skills. If our budget crisis has made one thing clear, it’s that SA simply cannot afford for the Gen AI boom to become a bust.
SA can become a global centre of excellence in Gen AI talent where jobs, investment, and a future of significance are bright for the next generation. But we won’t get there by accident. We need bold, forward-looking leadership with both eyes firmly on the future. – Adam Craker, CEO at iqbusiness
READER LETTER | SA can’t afford to miss Gen AI boat
Image: Reuters/Dado Ruvic
