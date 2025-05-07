Letters

READER LETTER | Teen gambling a rising problem

By READER LETTER - 07 May 2025 - 07:15
School-going teenagers from poor families gamble to make ends meet, while other  teens gamble for the "excitement".

These children steal money from their struggling parents to pay back gambling debts. They have become what we can term "pathological gamblers". Families with a history of gambling tend to pass this on to their children.

People in SA who tend to gamble are more likely to come from poor homes where they may have been exposed to adults who drink alcohol and gamble excessively. Lack of recreational facilities in our schools and townships have contributed immensely to this problem. – Bushy Green, Kagiso

