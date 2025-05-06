Letters

READER LETTER | ANC, GNU must get their house in order

By READER LETTER - 06 May 2025 - 14:14
A general view of the ANC's Luthuli House headquarters in Johannesburg.
A general view of the ANC's Luthuli House headquarters in Johannesburg.
Image: LUBA LESOLLE/GALLO

Today, I found myself struggling with a question that would not go away, no matter how much I tried to dismiss it from my mind. Was the government of national unity (GNU) formed in good faith or was it the ultimate betrayal of an unsuspecting nation, hoping and willing to do anything that would save the country from a looming catastrophe?

My suspicions grew stronger when immediately after the inauguration of the GNU, President Cyril Ramaphosa wasted no time in signing into law many acts that had been controversial ANC policies, leading to disagreements among the political parties in the GNU as there had been no consultation about these. It was like the motive all along was to get the GNU members to rubber stamp all the ideologies of the ANC after its historic, unprecedented complete loss of power and many squabbles have since then dominated the toxic relationship among the GNU members.

The last straw that broke the camel's back has been the budget, which the DA refused to approve. In true dictatorship fashion, the ANC membership majority is livid, calling for the DA to exit the GNU, showing in no uncertain terms that they might have lost the constitutional mandate to govern this country, but their wishes remain the law and they will not tolerate any resistance to their command.

Friendly reminder: the country and international communities are watching everything that is happening now, which will have an impact, good or bad, on the next national elections. South Africans may have been patient, but they are not stupid and their country is just as important to them as it is to the ANC. Tread carefully, I plead. – Cometh Dube-Makholwa, Midrand

