The influx of undocumented immigrants into SA is a ticking time-bomb. This issue brings multiple problems to the country, including the mushrooming of squatter camps, squalid living conditions in hijacked buildings and criminals.
Overburdened hospitals, the justice and policing system, prisons and a myriad social ills now mark SA public life. Another problem with illegal foreign nationals is that they push locals out of the lower rungs of the labour market by providing cheap labour for employers in various sectors.
The queues in hospitals and the ratio of nurses/doctors to patients is unbearable, while correctional facilities are full of people who cannot be granted bail because of their illegal status in the country.
All African countries do not tolerate illegal immigration, and it is time SA acts likewise to protects its citizens and institutions. We cannot accommodate the whole of Africa and the rest of the world in SA. For people to be emboldened to come here illegally shows exploitation of our hospitality and caring nature.
The SA government must be seen doing something to put this problem under control. – Sfanele Booi, Sunninghill
READER LETTER | Act against illegal immigration
Image: Kabelo Mokoena
