The home affairs minister is known more for announcing how many scarce skills professionals have been recruited abroad and employed in SA. More than a decade ago, universities of technology were introduced to deal with scarce skills but we continue to recruit beyond the borders. There are no longer scarce skills in SA; qualified citizens are being overlooked in order to employ foreign academics.
The Central University of Technology in Bloemfontein's explanation in parliament last month for its "internationalisation" policy to favour non-South Africans is against the Immigration Act. There's no way internal policies of an institution can override the laws of the country, which protect the interests of the citizens.
This practice is happening in other universities. The University of Cape Town has a special fund to finance the studies of international students. Isn't this a plan to create a pathway for employment and grooming of foreigners to head the departments of SA universities ahead of South Africans? – Lindile Zantsi
READER LETTER | Qualified SA academics snubbed
The home affairs minister is known more for announcing how many scarce skills professionals have been recruited abroad and employed in SA. More than a decade ago, universities of technology were introduced to deal with scarce skills but we continue to recruit beyond the borders. There are no longer scarce skills in SA; qualified citizens are being overlooked in order to employ foreign academics.
The Central University of Technology in Bloemfontein's explanation in parliament last month for its "internationalisation" policy to favour non-South Africans is against the Immigration Act. There's no way internal policies of an institution can override the laws of the country, which protect the interests of the citizens.
This practice is happening in other universities. The University of Cape Town has a special fund to finance the studies of international students. Isn't this a plan to create a pathway for employment and grooming of foreigners to head the departments of SA universities ahead of South Africans? – Lindile Zantsi
OPINION | SA universities need to embed human rights principles in their teaching methodologies and policies
OPINION | Post-school education pathways require a serious rethink
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos