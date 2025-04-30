Letters

READER LETTER | Government must treat artists equally

30 April 2025 - 10:23
Actor Don Mlangeni-Nawa
Actor Don Mlangeni-Nawa
Image: Supplied

The funeral service of legendary actor Don Mlangeni-Nawa raises a lot of fundamental questions. Why the arts & culture minister was missing? What is the department of sport, arts & culture policy on funerals of arts icons? How much was the civic funeral budgeted for, since the Ekurhuleni municipality declared Bra Don's funeral service a “civic funeral”?

Such a declaration by the ANC-controlled municipality presented an opportunity for the ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula and Gauteng premier, Panyaza Lesufi, to act and speak as if they cared so much about creatives in the past 30 years.

Lesufi announced a mentoring programme named after Don Mlangeni-Nawa to be rolled out in Gauteng. Premier Lesufi should have imagined such an initiative when the deceased was alive. The mourners heard the upbeat widow pleading poverty, revealing how Lesufi bought her husband imported medication for his sickness.

Does this mean elderly artists facing the same illness predicament as elder Don, but not close to power, should fend for themselves? If it's the taxpayer's money, not a political party's funds, that bankrolled Mlangeni-Nawa's funeral service, then all artists should be treated equally. – Jerry Tsie, Pretoria 

Ailing Nandi Nyembe asks for financial assistance to settle medical bills

Veteran actor Nandi Nyembe has asked for public intervention after experiencing financial hardship amid ailing health.
S Mag
4 weeks ago

Skeem Saam's Thabo Mkhabela: I'll take over from where Ebenhaezer Dibakwane left off

Fan-favourite Thabo Mkhabela has booked his next acting gig as Tiga in Isitha: The Enemy. The late comedian and actor Ebenhaezer Dibakwane was ...
S Mag
5 days ago

Estranged lover accuses My Brother's Keeper actor Nkanyiso Mchunu of domestic violence

My Brother’s Keeper actor Nkanyiso Mchunu has been accused of domestic violence by an estranged lover after they quarrelled at the weekend.
S Mag
4 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

R300 to enter SA illegally
R300 to enter SA illegally