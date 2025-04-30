The funeral service of legendary actor Don Mlangeni-Nawa raises a lot of fundamental questions. Why the arts & culture minister was missing? What is the department of sport, arts & culture policy on funerals of arts icons? How much was the civic funeral budgeted for, since the Ekurhuleni municipality declared Bra Don's funeral service a “civic funeral”?
Such a declaration by the ANC-controlled municipality presented an opportunity for the ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula and Gauteng premier, Panyaza Lesufi, to act and speak as if they cared so much about creatives in the past 30 years.
Lesufi announced a mentoring programme named after Don Mlangeni-Nawa to be rolled out in Gauteng. Premier Lesufi should have imagined such an initiative when the deceased was alive. The mourners heard the upbeat widow pleading poverty, revealing how Lesufi bought her husband imported medication for his sickness.
Does this mean elderly artists facing the same illness predicament as elder Don, but not close to power, should fend for themselves? If it's the taxpayer's money, not a political party's funds, that bankrolled Mlangeni-Nawa's funeral service, then all artists should be treated equally. – Jerry Tsie, Pretoria
READER LETTER | Government must treat artists equally
Image: Supplied
