May I humbly express my opinion regarding the consequences of DA cabinet ministers leaving the GNU, amid whispers about a clandestine agenda to remove them.
The DA ministers are being targeted to stop them from exposing mismanagement and corruption in government institutions. Since the DA got into the cabinet, a litany of corruption and fraud has been exposed — including ghost workers.
With diminished consumer confidence, investment in our country can be negatively affected, resulting in increased unemployment and increased crime.
The majority party in the GNU, the ANC, must make informed, right decisions, otherwise our struggling economy will collapse into an abysmal dungeon of perpetual despair.
What we need to worry about as a matter of urgency is the funds needed to rebuild the country's ravaged infrastructure. These funds are going to prove difficult to attain, if the focus turns on destroying the GNU. — Alfred Khudu Bantseke, Ga-Rankuwa
READER LETTER | Don't sack DA ministers from GNU
Image: Brenton Geach
May I humbly express my opinion regarding the consequences of DA cabinet ministers leaving the GNU, amid whispers about a clandestine agenda to remove them.
The DA ministers are being targeted to stop them from exposing mismanagement and corruption in government institutions. Since the DA got into the cabinet, a litany of corruption and fraud has been exposed — including ghost workers.
With diminished consumer confidence, investment in our country can be negatively affected, resulting in increased unemployment and increased crime.
The majority party in the GNU, the ANC, must make informed, right decisions, otherwise our struggling economy will collapse into an abysmal dungeon of perpetual despair.
What we need to worry about as a matter of urgency is the funds needed to rebuild the country's ravaged infrastructure. These funds are going to prove difficult to attain, if the focus turns on destroying the GNU. — Alfred Khudu Bantseke, Ga-Rankuwa
VAT reversal due to legal pressure – Zille
SIBONGAKONKE SHOBA | Godongwana would go down in history as that minister who could not pass a budget in time
DA lays criminal charges against Simelane, calls out Ramaphosa for failing to hold ANC ministers to account
South Africans deserve a budget that makes sense – DA
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos