A big amount of unspent government funds from 2024 fiscal year have been returned to the National Treasury. Listening to SAFM on this matter, prompted me to rethink of all the conundrums that are being confronted by our people on the everyday life “just like our daily bread” as we normally pray.
Online publication News 24 has indicated that about R1bn was returned by municipalities, despite the potholes and collapsing infrastructure everywhere. Even parks are not being maintained any more. In Mangaung, Free State, some areas do not have running water and so much money to improve people's lives is returned to the Treasury.
Do we have the right people with the right skills to deal with budgets? Do municipalities have qualified and well-experienced project managers? How about qualified inspectors?
As a country, if we are cognisant of the bad decisions we have made, leading us astray. We should not be ashamed to revisit some of those decisions and make corrections.
The country is going down the dark alley in front of our eyes. We need leaders that will lead us to a brighter future; leaders concerned about our needs as citizens, the kind of leaders who are prepared to die for the progress of our country.
We need to think about these concerns next time we go to the polls to vote, to avoid more money returning to the Treasury instead of helping us.
As Azania people, we need to stand up and say enough is enough.
Tholang Skhosana oa Ha Mokoena, Benoni
READER LETTER | We need leaders who care for us
Image: Werner Hills
