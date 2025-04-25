President Donald Trump of the US has described Pope Francis as a “good man” who “worked hard and loved the world”. This is very much a minimalist view of a person who devoted his life to making the world a better place, as opposed to Trump's effort to just make his own world a better place. Pope Francis, born Jorge Mario Bergoglio on December 17 1936 in Buenos Aires, Argentina, to Italian immigrant parents, was beloved by billions of people.
He was respected by those from other beliefs and a person who lead the way to a more accepting church. Those who didn't agree with him, or even openly opposed his changes, were still welcome in his house, not exiled to an El Salvador prison.
We all need great people to set examples for us to follow, and sadly, we have just lost one great example.
Dennis Fitzgerald, Australia
READER LETTER | Unlike Trump, Francis was loving
Image: Supplied
President Donald Trump of the US has described Pope Francis as a “good man” who “worked hard and loved the world”. This is very much a minimalist view of a person who devoted his life to making the world a better place, as opposed to Trump's effort to just make his own world a better place. Pope Francis, born Jorge Mario Bergoglio on December 17 1936 in Buenos Aires, Argentina, to Italian immigrant parents, was beloved by billions of people.
He was respected by those from other beliefs and a person who lead the way to a more accepting church. Those who didn't agree with him, or even openly opposed his changes, were still welcome in his house, not exiled to an El Salvador prison.
We all need great people to set examples for us to follow, and sadly, we have just lost one great example.
Dennis Fitzgerald, Australia
MALAIKA MAHLATSI | As we mourn Pope Francis, let's also remember archbishop Romero, who, too, was conscience of the church
IN PICS | Durban mass honours late Pope Francis
IN PICS | The faithful pay last respects as Pope Francis lies in state at St Peter’s Basilica
Ramaphosa, parties remember Pope Francis for leadership, humility and simplicity
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos