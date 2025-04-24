Since his days with the EFF, Floyd Shivambu, who is now with the MKP, has been accused of having of being at the centre of the VBS "great bank heist” scandal. His former party offered him political protection while he was with it, but he later decided to leave to join MKP.
Joining MKP was controversial as Shivambu was among those who campaigned against Jacob Zuma’s presidency, as he and fellow EFF MPs hurled insults at Zuma at every opportunity.
Shivambu’s decision not to renew his EFF membership did not only send shockwaves to the party but to SA's political landscape as nobody expected it. Even EFF leader Julius Malema did not see it coming.
His arrival at the MKP was not met by ululations by all as there are people close to Zuma, including his daughter Duduzile, who publicly expressed dissatisfaction.
The much-talked-about Easter visit to Malawian preacher Shepherd Bushiri was a curse to Shivambu’s political career due to his ongoing reputational decline, credibility, and legitimacy crisis.
The official statement distancing the MKP party from him exposes the fragility and divisions within the party. It is quite clear that Shivambu would not have a political future outside the MKP because he is no longer trusted within the political fraternity. He has lost a lot of credibility in a very short space of time. – Kenneth Moeng Mokgatlhe
READER LETTER | Shivambu facing leadership, legitimacy crisis
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
