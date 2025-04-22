Sometimes when people are faced with difficulties, especially when they convinced themselves they had come up with the best solution, they become fixated on that and find it difficult to be persuaded to look for alternatives. It is probably what is happening with finance minister Enoch Godonwana, who is adamant that he sees no alternative to a VAT hike in solving the budget impasse.
On the other hand, President Cyril Ramaphosa has approved salary increases for ministers, deputy ministers, premiers and parliamentarians. These are people earning salaries most countries cannot afford. Perhaps one of the reasons he sees no alternative to the VAT hike is because it must finance these salary hikes for the elite, so that true to form, the rich can get richer while the poor get poorer.
With my measly monthly pension, I will soon starve to death unless Godongwana develops some sense of empathy, though that might be difficult for a person who expects the R370 SRD grant to provide relief for the poor and unemployed to last a whole month, while they spend on a single breakfast meal at an expensive upmarket restaurant far more than that.
I plead with the minister to call for input, suggestions from the public that might solve his predicament. One obvious way is to decrease instead of increasing the salaries and other perks of government officials. Millions of our people go to bed on hungry stomachs not knowing where and when their next meal will come from. Please spare a thought for us, minister. – Cometh Dube-Makholwa, Midrand
READER LETTER | Look for VAT cover elsewhere
Image: 123RF
