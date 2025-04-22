Letters

READER LETTER | Look for VAT cover elsewhere

By READER LETTER - 22 April 2025 - 15:08
Millions of our people go to bed on hungry stomachs not knowing where and when their next meal will come from. says the writer.
Millions of our people go to bed on hungry stomachs not knowing where and when their next meal will come from. says the writer.
Image: 123RF

Sometimes when people are faced with difficulties, especially when they convinced themselves they had come up with the best solution, they become fixated on that and find it difficult to be persuaded to look for alternatives. It is probably what is happening with finance minister Enoch Godonwana, who is adamant that he sees no alternative to a VAT hike in solving the budget impasse.

On the other hand, President Cyril Ramaphosa has approved salary increases for ministers, deputy ministers, premiers and parliamentarians. These are people earning salaries most countries cannot afford. Perhaps one of the reasons he sees no alternative to the VAT hike is because it must finance these salary hikes for the elite, so that true to form, the rich can get richer while the poor get poorer.

With my measly monthly pension, I will soon starve to death unless Godongwana develops some sense of empathy, though that might be difficult for a person who expects the R370 SRD grant to provide relief for the poor and unemployed to last a whole month, while they spend on a single breakfast meal at an expensive upmarket restaurant far more than that.

I plead with the minister to call for input, suggestions from the public that might solve his predicament. One obvious way is to decrease instead of increasing the salaries and other perks of government officials. Millions of our people go to bed on hungry stomachs not knowing where and when their next meal will come from. Please spare a thought for us, minister. – Cometh Dube-Makholwa, Midrand

ANC to support ActionSA proposal in parliament excluding VAT — insiders

ActionSA is said to have reached a deal with the ANC, with the two parties agreeing for a new proposal to be tabled during the standing committee on ...
News
3 weeks ago

WATCH | DA challenges VAT hike in court

The DA leadership is at the Western Cape high court to fight the VAT hike.
News
2 days ago

ActionSA says it won't join GNU until VAT hike is removed

ActionSA says it will not consider joining the government of national unity until the impasse over the budget is resolved.
News
2 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Michael Joubert doesn’t just walk into rooms — he rewrites the rules once he’s ...
R300 to enter SA illegally