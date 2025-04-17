As the Easter holidays approach, the department of water and sanitation (DWS) is appealing to all South Africans, particularly religious leaders and communities planning gatherings near water bodies, to be extra cautious and adhere to safety measures to prevent drownings.
Recent heavy rainfall across SA has caused water levels in rivers and dams to rise rapidly, creating hazardous conditions. Of particular concern are the Vaal and Bloemhof dams, where ongoing water management measures are in place to ensure infrastructure safety and reduce flood risk.
During Easter, it is customary for many communities to gather near natural water bodies for spiritual and religious rituals such as baptisms. While the department fully respects the right to religious expression, public safety remains of paramount importance. Entering fast-flowing or swollen rivers puts lives at serious risk, especially when the depth, strength of the current, and presence of underwater debris are unknown and unpredictable.
Overflowing rivers may appear calm on the surface, but can conceal powerful undercurrents capable of sweeping people away in seconds. Even experienced swimmers can be caught off guard by the force of water, submerged objects, and slippery riverbanks. The department strongly encourages religious groups and individuals to seek alternative, safer ways to conduct these practices during this high-risk period. – Wisane Mavasa, DWS spokesperson.
READER LETTER | Avoid overflowing rivers this Easter
Image: Phathu Luvhengo/TimesLIVE
