Letters

READER LETTER | Empower your employees

By READER LETTER - 15 April 2025 - 14:40
Image: Monkey Business Images/ File photo

In the modern workplace culture, the management should adopt a humanistic approach, recognising the importance of employees and valuing their contribution to the business.

By this management style, strategies and practices are implemented to enhance efficiency and productivity through effective employee communication to foster trust and engagement.

Regular staff meetings are held to discuss ongoing projects, goals and challenges, and the employee inputs are valued and incorporated into decision-making processes.

Furthermore, employee motivation is prioritised. By investing in continuous learning and skills development, employees are empowered to achieve their full potential, driving business success and delivering quality services that keep them ahead of the competition.

– Lebohang Majara, founder of Majara Media Monitoring 

