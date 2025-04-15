In the modern workplace culture, the management should adopt a humanistic approach, recognising the importance of employees and valuing their contribution to the business.
By this management style, strategies and practices are implemented to enhance efficiency and productivity through effective employee communication to foster trust and engagement.
Regular staff meetings are held to discuss ongoing projects, goals and challenges, and the employee inputs are valued and incorporated into decision-making processes.
Furthermore, employee motivation is prioritised. By investing in continuous learning and skills development, employees are empowered to achieve their full potential, driving business success and delivering quality services that keep them ahead of the competition.
– Lebohang Majara, founder of Majara Media Monitoring
READER LETTER | Empower your employees
Image: Monkey Business Images/ File photo
In the modern workplace culture, the management should adopt a humanistic approach, recognising the importance of employees and valuing their contribution to the business.
By this management style, strategies and practices are implemented to enhance efficiency and productivity through effective employee communication to foster trust and engagement.
Regular staff meetings are held to discuss ongoing projects, goals and challenges, and the employee inputs are valued and incorporated into decision-making processes.
Furthermore, employee motivation is prioritised. By investing in continuous learning and skills development, employees are empowered to achieve their full potential, driving business success and delivering quality services that keep them ahead of the competition.
– Lebohang Majara, founder of Majara Media Monitoring
OPINION | Ethics, corporate governance and effective leadership key for successful businesses
DINKO BOIKANYO | Using skills, experience to transition to entrepreneur
TEBOGO MONAKEDI | How top employers shape the future of work
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos