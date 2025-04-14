Letters

READER LETTER | Unity will end taxi war

14 April 2025 - 10:40
MEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela Gauteng Dept Roads and Transport intends to shut down taxi ranks due to the current taxi violence taking place in vaarious part of the province.
The only way to solve the impasse between the warring taxi associations Wata and Nanduwe is to form one taxi organisation under a new name and be registered with the Gauteng department of transport. This will be a positive step to end the ongoing killings in this industry. Even innocent passengers and bystanders have been caught in the crossfire that has left more children without parents to raise them.

Hopefully, the taxi bosses will come to their senses and work together to end the conflict ravaging the industry. It will be regrettable if the Gauteng transport department closes the route in dispute by these associations. That will affect livelihoods, leading to taxi owners losing their vehicles and ending up blacklisted for failure to keep up with their instalments on the vehicles.

The big cake that these routes in dispute can be shared equally without any bloodshed. Let the taxi industry thrive for the good of the country's economy. – Rey Ntusi Ngema, Pimville

