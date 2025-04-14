"Development Aid" developed a stigma in the minds of the privileged and powerful. However, the "stigma" should be found in the diverse reasons that led to development aid in the first place. Colonial and imperial powers conquered and invaded countries with selfish interests in mind. They plundered human and natural resources and destroyed the social fabric of indigenous people.
The strongest from Africa were shipped to the US as slaves to help build that country. Where infrastructure was developed, it was basically aimed to underpin trade and export of mineral wealth to benefit the colonial powers – basically a one-way development.
The economic life in colonies stagnated or even regressed. Empires were built on the shoulders of colonies. Diamonds and other gemstones from their former colonies are still displayed in the crowns of the British royal family.
After enriching themselves, colonial powers abruptly withdrew from their colonies under international pressure, leaving some in dire situations. Due to international reaction and a guilty conscience, some former colonial powers then pumped money into their former colonies.
Without proper government structures (traditional structures were demolished by colonial powers), the money landed in the hands of a few powerful people. That started a cycle of endemic corruption, still a huge challenge today. An additional dimension is that climate change, largely caused by industrialised nations, has a devastating effect on poorer countries, a vicious cycle.
For powerful economies, that benefited from generations of privilege on the shoulders of the less privileged/disadvantaged, to now talk down to nations receiving development aid as lesser beings, is the height of arrogance and double standards. – Dawie Jacobs, Pretoria
READER LETTER | How human touch was lost in aid
