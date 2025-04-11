Letters

READER LETTER | Rising cost of food a big worry

11 April 2025 - 11:20
File photo.
File photo.
Image: 123RF

The March 2025 household affordability index, released by the Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice & Dignity Group (PMBEJD), reveals the harsh reality for families in Gauteng, who struggle to afford essential goods like maize meal, bread, rice, and cooking oil as prices continue to soar.

The rising cost of food and unemployment levels in the province is worrying. Adding to this is the recent return of loadshedding now called load-reduction, particularly in the townships. The constant power cuts disrupt food production, storage, and retail supply chains substantially, driving up the cost of food.

Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi is constantly talking about initiatives to create alternative energy, but we have yet to see any of these projects bear fruit. The high transport and logistics costs due to decaying roads, failing rail systems, and skyrocketing fuel prices have made food more expensive to distribute.

The cherry on top of this disaster is the unemployment and economic decline. Gauteng, SA’s economic powerhouse,  is experiencing an economic meltdown under the current administration. Businesses are closing, investors are fleeing, and job opportunities are vanishing. Without income, families cannot keep up with rising food costs, making hunger a daily situation.

A DA Gauteng-led provincial government will repair roads, modernise rail networks, and reduce fuel costs by ensuring an efficient transport system for businesses and consumers. The DA will eliminate red tape, protect agricultural land, and support emerging farmers to ensure Gauteng produces more affordable food locally.

We will also fast-track energy independence by ensuring Gauteng invests in private energy generation to reduce reliance on Eskom and cut food production costs.

– Bronwynn Engelbrecht MPL, DA Gauteng shadow MEC for agriculture and rural development  

READER LETTER | Trump's meds tariffs could cost lives

US President Donald Trump has announced that he, or really the US, will impose a “major” tariff on pharmaceuticals.
Opinion
2 days ago

READER LETTER | Let's develop our indigenous languages

Retrospectively, it seems black students' naiveté then on the West's imperialism agenda misled them to hold a narrow view that Afrikaans was the ...
Opinion
2 days ago

READER LETTER | Firearms bill a recipe for disaster

The proposed Firearms Control Amendment Bill is a recipe for disaster. Its provisions are frightening for law-abiding citizens.
Opinion
4 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Vaal River flood warning: Some residents refuse to evacuate
DA heads to court to oppose budget