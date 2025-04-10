Letters

READER LETTER | Let's develop our indigenous languages

10 April 2025 - 09:35
Image: Supplied

The SABC has apologised for not broadcasting the Afrikaans news bulletin at the weekend. It's SABC's mandate to cater for all languages. The Afrikaans-speaking communities across SA rely on SABC Afrikaans news as a source of information.

Afrikaans, the third most spoken language in SA, is regarded as the world's youngest language. Post-1994, Afrikaans was recognised as one of SA's official languages, therefore, it's protected by the constitution.

Lest we forget, on June 16 1976, students protested against Afrikaans as a medium of instruction. Retrospectively, it seems black students' naiveté then on the West's imperialism agenda misled them to hold a narrow view that Afrikaans was the cause of black people's oppression, not colonialism. The 1884 Belin conference beneficiaries are real culprits of black people's incalculable miseries, yet they're still glorified as saints.

In the 30 years of democracy, black people are still struggling to develop their own indigenous languages. The lack of political will and sufficient resources hinders the development of indigenous languages to be on par with English and Afrikaans.

Less developed language could lead to intellectual bankruptcy and ultimately erosion of people's true identity.

Jerry Tsie, Pretoria

SowetanLIVE

SABC blames 'scheduling error' for not airing Afrikaans news bulletin at the weekend

Following confusion on the SABC not airing its Afrikaans news bulletin on all its channels at the weekend, the broadcaster has since apologised ...
News
2 days ago

New Tshivenda-English dictionary opens up world of words

Growing up in the village of Gaba, just outside Thohoyandou in Limpopo, Phumudzo Ramakhetha knew the struggles of trying to communicate in English.
News
1 day ago

OPINION | AfriForum can conduct affairs freely because of SA's democracy, freedom of expression

The Constitutional Court has confirmed that the right to freedom of expression is not limited to moderate and inoffensive statements but also extends ...
Opinion
1 week ago

OPINION | Alcohol keeps Africans from challenging neo-colonialism

Alcohol was and continues to be a weapon used to tame black people from challenging neo-colonialism. It continues to be what further racially ...
Opinion
2 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

WE'RE BACK | McLaren Endurance Announcement
Vaal River flood warning: Some residents refuse to evacuate