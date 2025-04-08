Letters

READER LETTER | We're still not free at all

08 April 2025 - 07:16
People search through the Graaff-Reinet landfill site.
Image: WERNER HILLS

Over the past 30 years, South Africans have been plagued by historic and endemic mass unemployment, chronic starvation, rampant HIV/Aids and way above-average illiteracy for the majority of citizens.

We have been sold a lie that the ANC of the late statesman, Nelson Mandela, delivered freedom to us as a nation. Political freedom without economic freedom means nothing. What the ANC failed to grasp is that freedom is a holistic entity, it is achieved as unity and not as a “piece by piece effort”.

You are either free or you are still held captive by your oppressors and there is nothing in between. As things stand, we, as the majority of South Africans, are not free at all. The poor are poorer and the rich are richer. This is a result of failed economic choices and compromises that were made by Mandela's ANC.

Kganthane Lebaka, Mamoshalele

