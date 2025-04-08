Letters

READER LETTER | Firearms bill a recipe for disaster

08 April 2025 - 08:15
Stock photo.
Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Charnsit Ramyarupa

The proposed Firearms Control Amendment Bill is a recipe for disaster. Its provisions are frightening for law-abiding citizens.

State institutions that monitor and enforce law and order are totally and utterly ill-equipped to contain, let alone control, lawless elements who have shown utter disrespect for civility and the sacredness of human life. Our crime statistics are horrifying as the menace of brutal crime envelops our country.

The private security industry provides critical manpower, rapid response and crucial tactical support that the SAPS alone cannot deliver. There are about 500,000 illegal firearms that are used for armed robberies, hijackings, cash-in-transit heists, attacks on small holdings and farms and many acts of murder. Investigating and curbing the role of illegal weapons should be our priority, not curbing the role that security companies who are making the difference between life and death in violence-ridden SA.

The proposed bill will not enhance security; in reality, it will be an obstacle to law enforcement. Brazen criminals have no respect for the law or our law enforcers. We will slide into anarchy if the bill's far-reaching proposals are enacted.

Farouk Araie, Benoni

