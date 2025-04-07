Letters

READER LETTER | Politicians only look after their interests

07 April 2025 - 09:00
United Democratic Movement leader Bantu Holomisa.
When UDM leader Bantu Holomisa was on the opposition benches, he used to be a fierce critic of the ANC government. Holomisa called ANC leaders “amasela” (thieves). Since he became part of the GNU, and serves as deputy minister of defence, he is quiet.

The PAC is known for its stance of land expropriation without compensation. When the GNU was formed, the Africanist party was invited to be part of the unity government. Its sole representative in parliament, Mzwanele Nyhontso, was appointed minister of land reform and rural development. The PAC has since lowered its voice on the land question.

The above shows that politicians only look after their own selfish interests. They don't give a hoot about the interests of the poor masses. They don't care about the people who have put them in power, and can also take them out of power.

Thabile Mange, Mogale City

