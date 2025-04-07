Letters

READER LETTER | Lesotho lacks visionary leadership

07 April 2025 - 09:06
A general view of Maseru, the capital of Lesotho.
Image: Siphiwe Sibeko

Lesotho shouldn't be running like a headless chicken in responding to Donald Trump's new 50% tariffs. The country's hysterical envoy is impulsively packing blankets and bean stew for Washington summer weather instead of thinking out of the box and gamely taking the bull by its horns.

A resolute US President Trump allusively handed Lesotho an opportunity on a silver platter to free itself from the colonial cuffs of dependence. When the song changes, you too change the dance. The land of King Moshoeshoe is so blessed with plenty of water from the walls of majestic mountains with the highest peak in Southern Africa, waterfalls, diamonds, breathtaking landscape, and so on.

Lesotho should just give renowned Nigerian economist Akinwumi Adesina a courtesy call. Adesina recently urged Africa not to rely on the benevolence of others upon hearing the US's new tariffs announcement.

So rich but poor Lesotho with less than three-million population could be among the developed countries in the world if well governed by astute leaders. Unfortunately, the country lacks visionary leadership.

Jerry Tsie, Pretoria 

