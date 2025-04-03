Letters

READER LETTER | Rainfall boosts water security in Gauteng

By READER LETTER - 03 April 2025 - 11:10
The Vaal Dam's water level has risen due to the recent heavy rains.
The Vaal Dam's water level has risen due to the recent heavy rains.
Image: Thulani Mbele

Water levels in Gauteng remain high, contributing to a steady increase in the storage capacity of the Vaal Dam and several other reservoirs across the region. According to the latest data released by the department of water and sanitation on reservoir conditions, the Vaal Dam recorded a slight decrease from 107.4% last week to 107.3% this week.

The Integrated Vaal River System (IVRS) has sustained a stable water level of 100.9%, ensuring reliability in water supply. Consistent rainfall in the catchment areas has provided essential relief and contributed to the system’s overall stability. The dams within the system, which supply water to a large portion of Gauteng’s population, have maintained secure storage levels in recent weeks.

The Sterkfontein Dam in Free State recorded a slight decline in water levels, decreasing from 99.1% last week to 99.0% this week, while the Bloemhof Dam (North West) dropped from 99.3% to 96.5%. In contrast, another IVRS dam, Grootdraai (Mpumalanga), experienced a marginal increase, from 102.6% to 102.7%.

The increased rainfall has also positively impacted shared reservoirs with Lesotho, with the Katse Dam recording a notable rise in capacity from 97.6% last week to 98.8% this week. Similarly, the Mohale Dam's capacity also rose 98.2%.

With additional rainfall expected in the coming days, water levels across Gauteng’s reservoirs are anticipated to continue rising, further strengthening water security in the region. – Maria Lebese, Gauteng DWS spokesperson

KZN community concerned about human settlements' plans to rehome flood victims

The Shallcross Civic and Ratepayers Association says the proposed relocation of a community park to make way for houses for flood victims remains a ...
News
2 days ago

SOWETAN SAYS | Fix SA’s water crisis before more people die

SA is in the grip of a water crisis with the precious liquid’s availability and quality deteriorating fast – largely due to the poor management of ...
Opinion
6 days ago

OPINION | Mismanagement is the root cause of water crisis

The taps are running dry in Johannesburg and residents deserve to know why. Despite recent abundant rainfall, water throttling continues across the ...
Opinion
1 week ago

The cost of fixing traffic lights keeps on escalating – Johannesburg Road Agency

Johannesburg Road Agency said the costs of fixing one traffic light have almost tripled due to the copper thieves who are constantly vandalising them.
News
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Omotoso, co-accused acquitted of all charges
Soshanguve murders leave residents in fear