Water levels in Gauteng remain high, contributing to a steady increase in the storage capacity of the Vaal Dam and several other reservoirs across the region. According to the latest data released by the department of water and sanitation on reservoir conditions, the Vaal Dam recorded a slight decrease from 107.4% last week to 107.3% this week.
The Integrated Vaal River System (IVRS) has sustained a stable water level of 100.9%, ensuring reliability in water supply. Consistent rainfall in the catchment areas has provided essential relief and contributed to the system’s overall stability. The dams within the system, which supply water to a large portion of Gauteng’s population, have maintained secure storage levels in recent weeks.
The Sterkfontein Dam in Free State recorded a slight decline in water levels, decreasing from 99.1% last week to 99.0% this week, while the Bloemhof Dam (North West) dropped from 99.3% to 96.5%. In contrast, another IVRS dam, Grootdraai (Mpumalanga), experienced a marginal increase, from 102.6% to 102.7%.
The increased rainfall has also positively impacted shared reservoirs with Lesotho, with the Katse Dam recording a notable rise in capacity from 97.6% last week to 98.8% this week. Similarly, the Mohale Dam's capacity also rose 98.2%.
With additional rainfall expected in the coming days, water levels across Gauteng’s reservoirs are anticipated to continue rising, further strengthening water security in the region. – Maria Lebese, Gauteng DWS spokesperson
READER LETTER | Rainfall boosts water security in Gauteng
Image: Thulani Mbele
Water levels in Gauteng remain high, contributing to a steady increase in the storage capacity of the Vaal Dam and several other reservoirs across the region. According to the latest data released by the department of water and sanitation on reservoir conditions, the Vaal Dam recorded a slight decrease from 107.4% last week to 107.3% this week.
The Integrated Vaal River System (IVRS) has sustained a stable water level of 100.9%, ensuring reliability in water supply. Consistent rainfall in the catchment areas has provided essential relief and contributed to the system’s overall stability. The dams within the system, which supply water to a large portion of Gauteng’s population, have maintained secure storage levels in recent weeks.
The Sterkfontein Dam in Free State recorded a slight decline in water levels, decreasing from 99.1% last week to 99.0% this week, while the Bloemhof Dam (North West) dropped from 99.3% to 96.5%. In contrast, another IVRS dam, Grootdraai (Mpumalanga), experienced a marginal increase, from 102.6% to 102.7%.
The increased rainfall has also positively impacted shared reservoirs with Lesotho, with the Katse Dam recording a notable rise in capacity from 97.6% last week to 98.8% this week. Similarly, the Mohale Dam's capacity also rose 98.2%.
With additional rainfall expected in the coming days, water levels across Gauteng’s reservoirs are anticipated to continue rising, further strengthening water security in the region. – Maria Lebese, Gauteng DWS spokesperson
KZN community concerned about human settlements' plans to rehome flood victims
SOWETAN SAYS | Fix SA’s water crisis before more people die
OPINION | Mismanagement is the root cause of water crisis
The cost of fixing traffic lights keeps on escalating – Johannesburg Road Agency
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos