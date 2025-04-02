The government has come out in favour of scrapping the free-for-all lacuna exploited by the immigrants to set up their own chain of spaza shops.
However, what remains elusive is the unregulated flea market selling out-of-date food products. There lies a health risk. This market of unwholesome foodstuff and beverages is largely dominated by undocumented hawkers who brazenly trade at our doorstep without the necessary permit.
No one knows how they gain access to a cellphone sim card and register them without verifiable proof of identity. No wonder most undesirable people slip through the police net. All this has, hitherto, been attributed to the landlords who harbour undocumented immigrants for gain.
SA needs to draw lessons from Botswana, which is bypassed by those supposedly fleeing their own home countries. We act surprised by the spate of alien crimes and proliferation of contraband in our communities. Yet, the porous borders, plus our complacency, have encouraged all the flock to our shores.
We cannot go on like this. – Morgan Phaahla, Ekurhuleni
READER LETTER | Deal with illegal immigrants
The government has come out in favour of scrapping the free-for-all lacuna exploited by the immigrants to set up their own chain of spaza shops.
However, what remains elusive is the unregulated flea market selling out-of-date food products. There lies a health risk. This market of unwholesome foodstuff and beverages is largely dominated by undocumented hawkers who brazenly trade at our doorstep without the necessary permit.
No one knows how they gain access to a cellphone sim card and register them without verifiable proof of identity. No wonder most undesirable people slip through the police net. All this has, hitherto, been attributed to the landlords who harbour undocumented immigrants for gain.
SA needs to draw lessons from Botswana, which is bypassed by those supposedly fleeing their own home countries. We act surprised by the spate of alien crimes and proliferation of contraband in our communities. Yet, the porous borders, plus our complacency, have encouraged all the flock to our shores.
We cannot go on like this. – Morgan Phaahla, Ekurhuleni
SA deports record number of illegal immigrants
READER LETTER | Politicians are liars, criminals
Illegal connections, mafia and revenue collection are killing our water infrastructure – Majodina
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos