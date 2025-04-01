What is the role of the Competition Commission regarding the companies that do business with the government?
I was made to understand that one of the competencies of the Competition Commission is to look into the unfair pricing and collusion by retailers, among other things. When the government procures say bread, meat or even bottled water, the prices are in more often than not marked up by almost 200%.
I see every day that the commission fines businesses 10% or so of their turnover. Well, that will sound good in the ears of consumers, but what about those who do business with the government? Aren’t they supposed to be investigated too?
The commission needs not to look far, it should start with its own suppliers and those of the “mother” department – department of trade, industry and competition. The commission may spread its wings to departments of health, education, water and sanitation, Eskom and so forth.
– Pitsi Moloto, Doornpoort, Pretoria
READER LETTER | Probe companies doing business with state
Image: 123RF
What is the role of the Competition Commission regarding the companies that do business with the government?
I was made to understand that one of the competencies of the Competition Commission is to look into the unfair pricing and collusion by retailers, among other things. When the government procures say bread, meat or even bottled water, the prices are in more often than not marked up by almost 200%.
I see every day that the commission fines businesses 10% or so of their turnover. Well, that will sound good in the ears of consumers, but what about those who do business with the government? Aren’t they supposed to be investigated too?
The commission needs not to look far, it should start with its own suppliers and those of the “mother” department – department of trade, industry and competition. The commission may spread its wings to departments of health, education, water and sanitation, Eskom and so forth.
– Pitsi Moloto, Doornpoort, Pretoria
SIYABULELA MAKUNGA | Strides for transparency, consumer choice
SIYABULELA MAKUNGA | Monitoring prices of food items remains necessary for transparency
SIYABULELA MAKUNGA | Consumer courts are there to protect you
SIYABULELA MAKUNGA | Consumers who know their rights act as our eyes and ears
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos