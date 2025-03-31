Home affairs has a bad reputation for poor service delivery. Now, in the digital-era age and under a DA minister, it’s worse, judging by the situation in Krugersdorp. People stand in long queues for hours without getting the necessary service.
READER LETTER | Krugersdorp's home affairs office in crisis
Image: MICHAEL PINYANA
