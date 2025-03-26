Letters

READER LETTER | Politicians are liars, criminals

26 March 2025 - 10:53
File photo.
Image: RUVAN BOSHOFF

When will the poor, the homeless and the unemployed stop believing and trusting politicians? From 1994 you have been promised a better life. It's now 31 years since the promise was made but there is still no sight of the elusive “better life”.

Maybe we misunderstood them when they said “better life for all”. It's clear what they meant was better life for all politicians, their families and friends. Politicians are habitual liars and they don't care about the poor. Truth is nowhere to be found where politicians rule or misrule. And those who shun evil are hunted like prey.

Politicians care only about three things: Power, winning elections and their bank balances. Don't expect good governance, economic growth, jobs, law and order from politicians. Why? Because politicians are not leaders, they are white-collar criminals. Our parliament is full of them. They are arrogant, selfish, wasteful, corrupt, greedy, scandalous, destructive and cold-hearted. Self-enrichment is their pastime. Just look at how they destroyed sound family structures, the economy and the country.

They created monsters that devoured jobs: labour brokers, BBBEE, the tender system and porous borders. These politicians' creations contribute immensely to abject poverty, malnutrition and hardship in black communities.

Only politicians and their families benefit from these monsters they created. The only free people who enjoy this better life are politicians and their families, criminals and illegal immigrants/ foreigners. Law-abiding South Africans live in fear, and like prisoners in their own country. The township economy has been given to immigrants.

Bushy Green, Kagiso

SowetanLIVE

