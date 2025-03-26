Letters

READER LETTER | ANC is about power, not services

26 March 2025 - 10:37
ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa campaigning in Inanda, KwaZulu-Natal, April 19,2024.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

Local government elections are just around the corner. Voter behaviour has changed, hence we have governments of local unity, because no party is guaranteed to win the elections with an outright majority.

According to media reports, the ANC intends to deploy top national members to fix metros. The leading party in the GNU has suddenly realised that there is a lack of service delivery in local government. What took it so long?

President Cyril Ramaphosa will be deployed in Tshwane. This is unprecedented. I thought the president’s job was demanding, overwhelming, and far above campaigning for municipal votes.

ANC secretary-general, Fikile “Mr Fix It” Mbalula, will join the campaign to win the Joburg metro, while other ANC heavyweights such as Nomvula Mokonyane and Maropene Ramokgopa will be deployed to other metros. Does that mean the party has little faith in its leadership at local level? The silly season is upon us indeed.

Clearly quest for power supercedes the desire to accelerate service delivery. Otherwise, the nonperforming party officials at the municipalities would have long been fired.

Last week, I went to fetch my daughter from the Randfontein Stadium where her hockey team trains. The state of the facility is very bad.

What happened to Batho Pele principles?

Thabile Mange

SowetanLIVE

