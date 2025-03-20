Friday marks the 65th anniversary of the Sharpeville and Langa massacres. On this day, March 21 1960, the oppressed masses of this country took to the streets to protest against the apartheid regime's introduction of pass laws.
The marches were organised by the Pan African Congress (PAC). The plan was that the marchers would walk to local police stations and hand themselves over to be arrested for not carrying the passbooks. What was supposed to have been peaceful marches turned violent, with the police firing live ammunition at protesters.
In Sharpeville, in the Vaal, more than 69 people were killed and hundreds injured.
In Langa, Cape Town, several protesters were also shot and killed by the police. Within a week the death toll had gone beyond 80.
Subsequently, on the same day, a state of emergency was declared by the regime, essentially banning both the PAC and the ANC. On the same date in 1985, in the Eastern Cape, several black people were shot and killed by the police while attending the funerals of compatriots who were shot by the police.
March 21 is a sad day indeed. It is a day that we must remember all the people who laid down their lives for freedom. Most importantly, it is the day we must reflect on the progress made by the government of the day to ensure that every citizen enjoys the human rights that our people laid down their lives for on this day. – Xilumani Nghotsa
READER LETTER | We dare not forget the massacres
