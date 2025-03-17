Letters

READER LETTER | Strip Rassool of diplomatic status

By READER LETTER - 17 March 2025 - 14:55
Former South African Ambassador to United States Ebrahim Rasool
Image: Brenton Geach

SA's ambassador to America, Ebrahim Rassool, being sent back to SA is significant at many levels. Rassool clearly does not fit the mould of a consummate politician, steering clear of annoying the country hosting him.

Instead, he chose to participate in anti-Donald Trump rhetoric, with no regard for the resultant fallout. Rassool is a fanatical Islamist, espousing its teachings. Most of all, they demean Western and Christian values

President Cyril Ramaphosa should immediately strip Rassool and fire him, ensuring that he never holds any kind of government office ever again. His actions have proven that not only is he a racist, but he wants to encourage the proliferation of the Islamist tentacles.

He should be relieved of his ambassadorial status immediately and may it become a lesson to those who want to trample Western values. – Peter Bachtis, Benoni 

