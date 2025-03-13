The revelation in Sowetan recently regarding the dilapidated condition of 129 out of 902 bridges in Johannesburg is scary and unbelievable.
The head of Johannesburg infrastructure development, Kwazelele Mcetywa, told Sowetan that the 129 bridges were in a poor or very poor condition. The Johannesburg Roads Agency (JRA) has not done an extensive assessment of the status of bridges across the city in nearly nine years. These are people who were being paid every month in those nine years, without taking their important life-saving job seriously.
One wonders if they are even adequately trained for this type of job. Are they using the right material to build these crumbling structures that hardly deserve to be called bridges? Or some well-connected comrade won an important tender through corruption and went about installing death traps, putting the lives of people in danger.
Then the JRA tells Sowetan that the last comprehensive study was done in the 2016/2017 financial year. Why are we not surprised? And what about the bridges in the rest of the country? – Cometh Dube-Makholwa, Midrand
READER LETTER | Number of poor bridges shocking
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
