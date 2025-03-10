Today there is an unprecedented turmoil in the world that touches on almost all countries in one way or another. It has its roots in a perpetual cycle of vengeance which is unlikely to end any time soon in the foreseeable future.
All of this is blamed on history, which tends to repeat itself in one form or another. While everything that happened during the era of colonialism evokes deep resentment in those who were dehumanised and who might feel justified to seek to avenge the injustices of the past, this payback attitude will never go unchallenged by those who feel wrongly accused for things that happened centuries ago.
The counterattack, unfortunately, comes from an uninformed sympathiser who lacks knowledge of the severity of the harm suffered by black people in their own country. This is an advantage that works well for the Afrikaners who are just too happy to be absolved of any guilt and be seen instead as victims of a cruel, racist black campaign against them.
The unfortunate outcome is a world that is falling apart with many countries destabilised, many people losing their jobs left, right and centre, and long-established health and economic development programmes suddenly brought to a crushing end with no winners in the end.
Can we all summon some wisdom? Let go of all the vengeance and start building a future that will work for all of us. It doesn't help for us all to blame President Donald Trump for everything that is falling apart. Four years will soon be over and a new president will take over.
We can't let his tenure be marred by the unfortunate events causing so much devastation in the world right now. Wisdom must be allowed to prevail; while it usually takes no time to destroy anything good, it takes ages to rebuild it. – Cometh Dube-Makholwa, Midrand
READER LETTER | We need to rebuild and forget about Trump
