The ANC-led government, now a major partner in the GNU with DA and other smaller parties, has run out of money, hence the need to increase VAT. Our elected leaders have dismally failed to stabilise SA.
The country will soon run out of money, ideas, vision, electrical energy and determination to extricate us from the morass that we are in. History reminds us that governance guided by ideology without any concern for moral outcomes is a dangerous and deadly trap. Current policymaking tends to be based on wishful thinking and platitudes.
The humiliation suffered by the masses will cost the ruling party its power to govern in future elections. Perhaps those in charge of strategy should study the history of Africa, that untrammelled politics eventually comes to an ignominious end.
SA is morally bankrupt, economically destroyed, politically comprised, and financially destitute, while the president, Cyril Ramaphosa, struts the world’s stage fully aware that our broken country is in intensive care.
The past years have produced bungles, catastrophic failures and questionable decisions by those in the corridors of power. The government has forfeited its moral authority to talk about corruption.
The bridge between the masses and the rulers of the day has been shattered by a series of broken promises by a party and its lacklustre leader for whom promises mean nothing.
The current morass in our politics is the result of a system too beholden to big money and backroom deals. President Ramaphosa is almost invariably guilty of pervasive gross moral dereliction of duty in many of the monumental problems that confront us. – Farouk Araie, Benoni
READER LETTER | Shady big money deals sink SA
