READER LETTER | Afrikaners not being persecuted

I agree with Barney Mthombothi that maladministration by the ANC for the past 20 years encouraged the likes of AfriForum and Solidarity who believe that the past was better (Sunday Times March 2).
These few individuals led by AfriForum and Solidarity people are yearning for the past when apartheid made them better than black people. I also agree with Dr Louise van Ryhm that "the challenge is to ensure that the loudest Afrikaner voices are not always those yearning for the good old days, but those committed to a more just and equitable future for all”.
It is not true that Afrikaners are being persecuted by the government. It is not true that there is a genocide of Afrikaners. The ill-informed Afrikaners believe the US is a land of honey and milk. Since Kallie Kriel and his associates believe that the ANC government oppresses them, they should accept the offer and settle in the US. But there is a rumour that Kriel and his ilk do not want to settle in the US. They want the Donald Trump administration to pay for the construction of their Orania in Pretoria.
Yes, the ANC government has messed up the country, but it has never abused white people, Afrikaners in particular. Kriel and his associates should be reminded that the National Party government treated black people as subhumans. Black people were not allowed to live in the so-called white areas. Apartheid draconian laws left many scars to black people.
Apartheid did not only damage black people but also damaged Afrikaners like Kriel and their associates. The movement of black people was controlled by the apartheid government. Black people had to carry a dompas wherever they went. AfriForum is putting forward a false narrative that Afrikaners are being abused by the ANC government. That is nonsense. The ANC government has its problem of corruption, but it never abused the Afrikaners. If AfriForum and Solidarity and their supporters feel that they are abused, they can pack their bags and go to their land of honey and milk. – Lyborn Rikhotso
READER LETTER | Afrikaners not being persecuted
Image: AfrForum/ X
